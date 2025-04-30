Neha Kakkar was met with a lot of booing when she turned up late for her Melbourne concert in March. The organisers accused the singer of coming late, while Neha Kakkar accused the organisers of running away with the money. The singer claimed that she and her team weren't provided transport, food or even accommodation.

Organisers claim otherwise

A claim that the organizers categorically denied. And now, in a new interview, the rapper and hosts of the concert have come forward to tell their side of the story. Australian event planners Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa have said that the singer was lying about not being paid. The two were speaking to Sidharth Kannan when they reportedly claimed that artists are paid in full when it comes to doing concerts in Australia.

Was paid in advance

Pace D has now said that Neha Kakkar didn't arrive on time and wasn't ready to perform in front of just 700 people. "I spoke to Preet Pabla bhai, who was the event organiser. I asked him everything. He's a very nice and genuine person. That's when I found out that she didn't arrive on time and there were multiple delays. He told me that she kept saying things like, 'I won't go now; I won't do this'," Pace D said.

Pace D further said that the time for the concert to start was 7 pm but got delayed till 10 pm. "So the crowd got upset and angry. In Australia, people value their time. People had made special efforts to come with their families. Some even bought tickets worth AUD 300 — that's around Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000."

"Only 700 people? Until more people come in and this place fills up, I'm not going to perform," he further quoted Neha as saying. He added that Neha was travelling in a G wagon and her claims of not being provided food and hotel were all false.

"Where was she staying if there was no hotel? She was traveling in a G Wagon. Even before the artiste flies to Australia, they are fully paid. 100 percent, she was paid in advance, this is something very basic in Australia," he added.