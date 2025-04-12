Sonu Kakkar has broken ties with Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The talented singer took to social media to announce the decision. Sonu Kakkar announced on social media that she is no longer a 'sister' to Neha and Tony Kakkar. The singer also added that she was devastated on making the announcement and was in 'pain'.

Sonu's social media post

"Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today," the 'Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo' singer wrote.

Sonu Kakkar's announcement left her fans and followers shocked. More so, because the trio has been one of the most popular sibling trios of the film industry. Even when it comes to popularity and success, the trio has always been at par. Fans and followers were quick to ask what went wrong in their relationship.

However, the post has now been deleted. Whether this was a publicity gimmick or a genuine rift in the family, remains to be seen. The 'Ye Kasoor Mera Hai' singer's announcement comes barely a few days after Amaal Malik had made a similar announcement.

Amaal Malik's announcement

Amaal had also taken to social media to announce that he was breaking ties with his brother Armaan Malik and father Dabboo Malik. He had also accused his parents of wedging a gap between him and his brother.

"I've reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I've endured. For years, I've been made to feel like I am less in spite of spending days & nights toiling away to make a safe life for my people," he wrote.

"But today, I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too but that's the least of my concerns. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but myself worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul," he had written.