Tony Kakkar has always made headlines for the virality of his songs, but sometimes he has also been subjected to a bit of social media criticism. However, the musician is known for keeping his cool in the toughest of scenarios and dealing with trolls very calmly and in the most positive manner.

In an exclusive conversation with the International Business Times, the singer, when asked about how he deals with negativity, said, "Trolling used to affect me earlier, but I've learned to handle it differently. As a 90s kid, coz I was born on 9th April 1990, I believe in responding to negativity with respect and love. My parents taught me to approach even the most negative situations with positivity. Instead of getting defensive, I choose to respond with understanding and grace."

Tony, at the moment, is receiving a lot of love from his fans and followers for his new song, 'Afghani Afeem Hain,' which is his first collaboration with TIPS Music. Talking about the song, he said, "Afghani Afeem is a high-energy party track that embodies my signature style. It's quintessentially a Tony Kakkar song - all about creating a fun, vibrant atmosphere that gets people dancing and enjoying themselves. For me, dance music is about spreading good vibes and creating moments of pure enjoyment."

He mentioned that fans should listen to his new track for multiple reasons, including the fact that "it's a classic Tony Kakkar dance track that brings back the fun and energy my fans love. Second, the video - shot by Piyush Shahzia and featuring Yesha Sagar - is incredibly engaging and interesting."

When asked about his favourite collaborations with other artists, he mentioned, "I have been fortunate to collaborate with some incredible artists. My most cherished collaborations include 'Sawan Aaya Hai' with Arijit Singh and 'Khuda Bhi Jab Tume' with Mohit Chauhan for the film Leela. These tracks hold a special place in my heart. Additionally, my duet 'Oh Hum Safar' with my sister Neha is particularly meaningful to me."

Talking about which artist he would like to collaborate with next, Tony said, "I would absolutely love to collaborate with Sonu Nigam. He's not just a musical legend, but an inspirational figure both as an artist and a human being. To me, he's the 'god of music' - someone I've always looked up to and admired."

Tony's fans and followers are looking forward to the artist collaborating with his sisters Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, responding to which he said, "Fans can definitely look forward to more collaborations with my sisters. In fact, I have an exciting new single called 'Badmash' with Neha that's completely ready. We're planning to release it in early 2025."

Both Neha and Sonu have made a place for themselves in the music industry and are looked up to by many. Even to this day, a lot of people stick to the mindset where they assume that siblings working in the same field probably do not get along well in real life.

Smashing such assumptions and presumptions, Tony revealed, "I feel incredibly blessed, not pressured. My sisters are not competitors, but guides and support systems. We view each other's success as our collective achievement. I often say we are 'three bodies, one soul' - our bond is beyond any professional rivalry. In fact, I'm sometimes more proud of my sisters' achievements than my own."