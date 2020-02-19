Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli not only had a romantic proposal in front of the public but ever since their break-up, the duo hasn't stopped from washing their dirty linen in public. After Himansh Kohli's allegations that it was a mutual decision to part ways unlike portrayed by Neha Kakkar now, the singer has lashed out at the actor.

Himansh Kohli's allegations

Himansh Kohli had told TOI, "Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn't saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front."

He also added, "Mann mera bhi bahut karta tha ki main kuch kahoon, there were times when I would type things to post on social media, but I would decide to wait for some time, and a few hours later, I would change my mind because I felt this is the same person who I had loved, how can I say anything against her. That's not my definition of love. I never even asked her why she was doing that to me, even though it hurt me very much."

Neha Kakkar's response

And now, Neha Kakkar has decided to hit back at Himansh's allegations. She wrote, "Bhagwaan Ki Daya Se, By The Grace of God, I have Everything one wishes from Life. Really Really Happy that I'm living a Happiest Life and that's because of Good Deeds, Good Karma! Log Jo Bhi Bura Bolte Hain Mere Baare Mein They're nothing but FAKE AND JEALOUS and USING MY FAME to appear in News. Pehle bhi Use Kiya, Mere Peeche se bhi Use Kar Rahe Hain. Oye! Get Famous coz of Your Work, Not bcz of Me. Don't Use My Name to get famous again."

She further went on to write, "f I open My Mouth. I'll bring here your Mother, Father and Sister's deeds too.. What all they did and said to me. Don't You Dare Use My Name and Dont become Bechaara in front of the world, making me look like a villain, Warning You!!!!! Stay Away from Me and My Name!!"

Aditya Narayan – Neha Kakkar marriage

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar have made news for their fake wedding on the sets of Indian Idol. Apart from this, owing to their popularity together, the duo has even worked on an album together.