Singer Neha Kakkar was left heartbroken when she broke up with her boyfriend Himansh Kohli. She also revealed that she had slept into depression and was tired of getting constantly judged by people and writing nasty things about her. Somehow, she tried to cope up from her bitter break-up and she said that she is going to get married soon.

While shooting for the Shaadi special episode on the sets of the singing reality show, Neha was seen goofing around in between small breaks. She was dressed in traditional and Himesh Reshammiya, who replaced Anu Malik as the judge on the show, couldn't resist himself from commenting on Neha's look.

As Neha was busy shooting a selfie video from the sets, Himesh said that Neha was getting married soon and the singer didn't deny it.

Going by the video, one can easily figure out that Neha was just having fun with her co-judges and it couldn't be more than a fun banter when Neha gave her nod as a reply to Himesh's 'getting married' comment.

