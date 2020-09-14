Over the years, Neha Dhupia's chat show has become as popular as Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. No Filter Neha has created a lot of buzz and rightly so! The podcast gives us our daily dose of hot Bollywood gossip and massive revelations. Celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh and many other A-listers have been on the show.

Time and again, people keep requesting Neha to bring the Bachchan family on the show. And the maximum request comes for Abhishek Bachchan. This time, Neha decided to ask the actor to come on her show on social platform but the Manmarziyan actor out rightly rejected. She added that she had invited Abhishek several times personally and this time was going to do it publically. A user had written to Neha on Twitter, "@NehaDhupia Please please bring @juniorbachchan on #NoFilterNeha He's one of the wittiest celebrities and would love to hear him."

Replying to the wrote, Neha wrote, "I would love that ... and on now on popular demand ... @juniorbachchan have invited you personally now inviting you publicly #nofilterneha." However, Jr Bachchan didn't seem to be in a mood to give in. He replied, "Wit and 'no filter' are two separate things. baksh dijiye," (Sic)

Neha on nepotism row

Reacting to the whole blame and shift that Bollywood is witnessing currently owing to nepotism, mafia and favouritism; Neha Dhupia had said, "How can you hate an industry that entertained you, your parents, your grandparents, your great-grandparents for decades?" She further told Scroll.in, "You can't be toxic to us just because we are in films. We are also doing our jobs. Are we suddenly not good enough? Are we unable to entertain you? No, the problem is everyone is sitting at home. They see movie stars looking good, being fit and famous, earning money while entertaining people, so they decide to pull us down. But it's just a small group of people thinking like that."