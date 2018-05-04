Singer Neha Bhasin has come under attack on Instagram once again over her dress. A section of people slut-shammed her for wearing a two-piece bikini. But those words had no impact on her as she gave them a fitting reply.

Neha Bhasin posted a photo of her in which she is wearing white bikini. While her ardent fans heaped praises on her look, a section of her followers abused her in foul language over her costume. Some even passed lewd comments.

However, instead of slamming them, Bhasin came up with another post in a bikini, stating that she will post her pictures in bikini until they are used to see women in bikinis. She wrote, "This pisses u off? Great. Ill keep posting till you get used to a woman in a two piece. [sic]"

Her fans welcomed the way she silenced the trolls.

Bhasin, who has sung in the South movies like Satham Podathey and 1 Nenokkadine, was under attack after she posted a video of her performance from a concert.

In the posts, she was seen performing on stage to a Punjabi folk song Laung Gawacha. While many praised her voice and appearances, there were some who slut-shamed her by criticizing her outfit. Neha Bhasin didn't respond to all the trolls but responded to one of the users describing exactly what she was wearing.

Bhasin has sung songs like Jag Ghoomeya in Salman Khan's Sultan and the Hello Hello track in Naga Chaitanya's Telugu movie Dhada.