Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is on cloud nine, as she is now a happy grandmom to son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt's daughter. Alia and Ranbir fondly known as Ralia and Ranalia, the couple welcomed their baby girl in Mumbai's Reliance hospital on Sunday.

Grandmom Neetu is seen interacting with the paparazzi stationed outside her home as after her visit from the hospital. The actress is patiently answering all the queries about Alia Bhatt's health and her newborn baby girl.

On Sunday night, when the actress reached her building, the moment she stepped out of her car, paparazzi congratulated her for becoming a "Dadi" the actress answered all the questions politely.

Neetu Kapoor also enquired about the paparazzi's health as he was injured. This kind and polite gesture of hers is winning the internet. Several netizens say that veteran actress Jaya Bachchan should take some notes from Neetu for her behaviour with the photographers.

Fans hail Neetu Kapoor for patiently answering all the queries about Alia Bhatt and her baby girl.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui was the first one to laud Neetu Kapoor's kind act, he commented, "She is sooo sweet to paps and she is aware that guy from paps was injured and now back to work. Respect."

A user wrote, "So so respectful. Asking about health and injury about one of the reporters. It also shows how much experience she has of handling the media."

Another one mentioned, "So sweetly she responds to the reporters. She knows and understands that people want to know everything about alia and her baby."

Fans want Jaya Bachchan to learn from Neetu Singh

A user cited the difference between how Jaya interacts with reporters vs Neetu Singh, "See the difference between jaya bacchan n neetu singh," mentioned the user.

"Jaya Bachchan should take notes from her," commented one user.

When Jaya Bachchan told paps: "I hope you double and fall".

Last month, Jaya Bachchan came faced the wrath of fans and netizens when she snapped at a paparazzo. It so happened that Jaya Bachchan and her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were arriving at the venue when a photographer tumbled while clicking the pictures.

As a paparazzo took a tumble while clicking them, she was seen saying, "serves you well." She added, "I hope you double and fall". Even during Diwali, Jaya Bachchan grabbed headlines for her behaviour with paps. In a video shared on social media, Jaya was seen calling paparazzi stationed outside their home 'intruders' and chasing them away as they tried to capture the Bachchan family's Diwali celebrations. This didn't go well the netizens took to paparazzo accounts and requested the reporters to not click her pictures.

However, recently at her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast show 'What The Hell Navya' actress-politician opened up on why she doesn't like paparazzi culture. She told Navya, "I hate it, I despise it, I despise the people who interfere in your personal lives and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I am disgusted with such people. I always tell them, 'Aapko sharam nahi aati?' (Aren't you ashamed of yourself?)"

Jaya further added, "I don't mind if you talk about my work and say she is a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she is not looking nice because it is a visual medium. But the rest, I do mind. You have no business to sit on personal judgment of my character. You are interfering in my life. I am walking somewhere and you are taking my picture, why bhai, am I not a human being?"