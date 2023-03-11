Neetu Kapoor buys a brand new luxury car worth Rs 2.92 crore. The actor joined the club of other Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Ayushmann Khurrana who also own Mercedes Maybach GLS600.

The official page of the franchise partner for Mercedes-Benz cars in Mumbai took to their Instagram handle to share pictures and a video of Neetu Kapoor unveiling her brand-new car. The actor is also seen cutting a chocolate cake with everyone. "Revving up in style - @neetu54 's new Mercedes-Maybach GLS has arrived! Congrats Neetu, may your drive be as lit as your career!" the caption of the post read.

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Karan Johar's film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She will be seen next in 'Letter To Mr Khanna', directed by Milind Dhaimade. The actor will reportedly play actor Sunny Kaushal's mother in the film.

Neetu Kapoor will share screen space with Shraddha Srinath, Sunny Kaushal, and Asrani in Letters To Mr Khanna. According to the reports, Neetu Kapoor will be seen working with Asrani after 47 years. Talking about the film, Neetu told a news agency, "It goes beyond the regular mother-son story and explores a different side that sets a unique tone to the rom-com genre. I am excited to be part of Lionsgate Studios' first production, in a movie, I believe will touch hearts and remain close to my heart."

On the personal front, Neetu Kapoor turned grandmother once again with her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcoming their first child together recently. Neetu Kapoor named her granddaughter Raha.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share the first picture of their baby on Instagram and she revealed that Neetu Kapoor named the baby. "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili. She is joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it all. Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," Alia Bhatt wrote.