Just like many other celebrity parents, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also don't want their daughter's pictures to be splashed all across social media. The two recently held an informal meeting with the paparazzi, requesting them not to click their daughter's pictures. The two even showed Raha's picture to them as a sweet gesture.

What went down

Neetu Kapoor was also present for the conversation with the paps. Amid all this, a video of Alia, Ranbir and Neetu posing for the shutterbugs has taken over the internet. In the video, Neetu Kapoor can be seen asking the paps to bring the light before clicking her pictures. As the Kapoor mommy goes on to say the same thing over and over again, netizens caught Ranbir's facial expression changing.

Netizens react

Netizens felt he looked furious and stopped smiling after the episode. It was only after Ranbir said something to her that the veteran actress stopped asking for light. "He is clearly furious," wrote one user. "Look at him getting pissed with his mom's behaviour," commented another user. "Alia is embarrassed," one more social media user commented.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt told the paps to click them as much as they want, but to never take their daughter's pictures. The two even said that even if the paps manage to get their daughter's picture, never to reveal her face. The paps also obliged and agreed not to do it until they permit.