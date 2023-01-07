Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter might have been just two months old, but the craze around her knows no bounds. Ranbir and Alia have named their daughter and were recently seen taking her for a stroll. And if recent reports are to be believed, the two have requested the paparazzi who came to click their pictures to refrain from clicking their baby girl's picture.

The sweet gesture

However, that was not it. The two reportedly showed their daughter's picture to the paparazzi. The shutterbugs were left gushing over the little one and said that she looked a lot like daddy Ranbir. An ETimes report states that Alia Bhatt chipped in an said that Raha looks like her too. The Brahmastra stars also told the paps that Raha is just learning to see and analyse things and is too young to face the camera clicks.

Alia reveals Raha's meaning

It was in November 2022 that Alia welcomed her ray of sunshine. She shared the meaning of Raha in a lengthy post on social media. "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings... Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," Alia wrote in her post.