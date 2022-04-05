Neetu Chandra is a name that needs no introduction. With her recent film – Never Back Down Revolt – grabbing headlines and two more Hollywood projects in the pipeline, Chandra is at the top of her game. International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actress to talk about whether having a voice hinders career growth in the industry, Bollywood's hypocrisy and more.

How were you approached for the role in Never Back Down Revolt? Do you have an agency working for your Hollywood projects like many celebs have?

I went for the special screening of Bad Boys movie. I met the producers there and they started talking about the Never Back Down franchise. They spoke about how they were going to do a female action film. So we had a discussion and he owing to his several decades of experience in the industry, he offered me the role. He had the faith that I would be able to pull it off. Yes, I too have a management agency looking after my Hollywood work. But, they have joined me just now.

Once an actor has done a project in Hollywood, do you feel when they come back to Bollywood, they are viewed differently?

Yes, definitely. I can see that has happened. I think people have started believing in me a lot more, they have started coming to me with more varied roles. They have a different vision of me now. After watching my performance in this film, I have been offered two more Hollywood projects.

You have given such performances in the past. Why is it that we don't get to see you as much as we would like on the big screen?

I have chosen to do quality over quantity. Apart from this, there have been times when the projects I wanted to be a part of didn't come to me and the ones I didn't want, came to me. That's why I started diverting more toward production and theatre. But, it is said that whatever has to come to you, will come to you. And I feel the time has come now. I will definitely be seen much more now.

What are the challenges one faces when they are shooting for a Hollywood project?

Of course, there are many challenges. You are traveling, you are in a different part of the world. You are traveling and sailing through without having any idea of who you are going to connect with, who is going to come if you land in some trouble. Personally, also, there is no one to take care of you, you are kind of on your own. When it comes to food too, their food is quite different from ours. But, when you are presented with such a big opportunity of working on a project like this, you don't think much beyond your role.

You have always been vocal about various causes and spoken up against injustice. Do you feel having a voice comes in the way of Bollywood people associating with you?

I am really thankful for this question because people generally don't ask me this. Yes, I have always been very vocal about wrongdoings and injustice. But, it is not just me, many people in Bollywood who have a voice, who stand against the wrong face repercussions. There is a big group against you, there are people standing against you who want you to be quiet. Here, if you have a voice and if you are opinionated, you are just not allowed to be. But, come on, I am an actor. How can I be alive without raising my opinions? I am a very simple person and I get affected when I see some injustice or wrong happening. I then get disturbed; I am unable to sleep, unable to eat. It all takes a toll on me. I would say, I have started all over again with this huge film in Hollywood and I don't need to be scared of the Bollywood groups anymore.

Would you be interested in sharing any instance where you came face to face with hypocrisy in the industry?