Boney Kapoor recently expressed his wish to make a film with Ajith in Bollywood. The producer had claimed that he had three scripts ready for the South Indian star. And now, an actress has thrown her hat in the ring to play the female lead if at all the project ever happens.

Responding to Boney Kapoor's tweet, Neetu Chandra, who acted in Tamil films like Yavarum Nalam, Yuddham Sei and Aadhi Baghavan, said that Ajith is her favourite hero. She added that she has requested the producer to convince the actor, whom fans fondly call Thala.

She tweeted: "I would love to be a part of Actor Superstar #Ajith s action movie. He has always been my favourite action actor. Please convince him soon! That's will be a blessing to Hindi cinema. Great Luck @BoneyKapoor ji . [sic]"

Prior to Neetu Chandra, Boney Kapoor had hailed Ajith's performance in Nerkonda Paarvai after watching the rushes of the upcoming flick. He posted: "Saw the rushes of #NerkondaPaaravai. Happy... What a performance by Ajith.... I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to atleast one of them. #NerkondaPaaravai #Ajithkumar. [sic]"

Ajith had earlier worked in a negative character in Shah Rukh Khan's ambitious Bollywood film Asoka, directed by Santosh Sivan.

Currently, Boney Kapoor and Ajith have decided to work on Nerkonda Paarvai and another project which will begin later this year. Both the films are directed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame.