The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the final results of the round two counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) on Tuesday, November 15.

Once declared, the results will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

How to check the results:

Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Enter application number and password.

The NEET allotment list should appear on the screen.

Download and keep for further reference.

Candidates who get selected in round two will be able to report at the allotted college from November 15. The NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling will be held from November 23 to 28.

MCC released the NEET 2022 round 2 provisional seat allotment result on November 14. It also stated that if candidates find any issue in the provisional result, they can contact MCC through mail at mccresultquery@gmail.com.

"The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," an official notification had said.

The process of round two counselling for NEET UG was rescheduled due to a court order and in view of representations made by candidates to MCC. The counselling is held for 15% of all India quota MBBS and BDS seats, seats of central and deemed universities, among others.

The round one allotment results were announced on October 21. The registration process for the same began on October 11 and ended on October 17. The verification of internal candidates by their respective Universities was done on October 17 and 18.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of the NEET UG on September 7. The provisional answer key for the same was released after which candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 2.

The exam was conducted on July 17, which recorded 95% attendance. The NTA received a record 18.72 lakh applications this year. Of the total candidates, 10.64 lakh were females. This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.