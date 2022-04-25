Has anyone ever thought that one can get two degrees at one go? Now, under the New Education Policy, Indian students have the freedom to take admission in diploma and graduation, or graduation and post graduation simultaneously.

The University Grants Commission has introduced these changes in the Higher education.

For implementation of the policy, universities will have to make massive change in the attendance system. Arrangements and rules will be made by the varsities to systematically arrange the attendance of the students who opt for two courses simultaneously.

Besides, the varsities will have to prepare new calendar for written and practical examinations.

Under the new education policy, students have the permission to apply for a diploma and undergraduate course; one undergraduate course and one Post graduate course; two post graduate courses; two undergraduate courses, simultaneously.

Not only this, a post graduate student can take admission in undergraduate course again for the subject of their choice. It means that a student who has done M.Sc after completing B.Sc can take admission in graduation programme of his choice.

Although it is also not like every student can do registration for two degrees simultaneously and in every curriculum also, dual degree is not possible. For example, PhD students cannot register for graduation, diploma or post graduation simultaneously.

PhD students even cannot go for two PhDs simultaneously.

Academician and former Delhi University Professor D.S. Sharma said, it is not necessary that almost all students, who opt for two degrees, will be able to do it.

According to Sharma, "students who are doing regular studies have time constraints. They have to spend five to six hours in their educational institutions, commuting time is also there and then they have to go back home and study too. In such circumstances they hardly have any time for other activities."

It will be interesting to watch how many students will be able to derive benefit of the scheme.

UGC president M Jagadesh Kumar said there is a guideline for dual degree.

Students will have to keep in mind that while studying for the two courses, there is no conflict in the classes. To avoid that, the students will have to follow certain rules.

If the students want, they can opt for one degree via physical mode and another via open and distance learning or online mode.

According to UGC, the students have one other option under which they can opt for two degrees via open and distance learning and online courses.

As per UGC, it also not so that dual degree can be taken from online educational institution. For that also, special guidelines have been formulated.

Dual degrees through online mode can be only given by institutions which are recognised by UGC or the Delhi government.

In regular educational institutions, there is a provision for getting dual degrees. Although before applying for that, it has to be decided that timings of both classes do not clash. If the students want they can opt for two courses in separate universities or colleges.

The students are getting freedom to get two full time degrees under National Education Policy 2020.

Jagadesh Kumar said this provision has been made so that students who are interested in varied subjects can get benefitted.

According to UGC, Indian Universities can also sign a memorandum with international universities for the dual degree programme.

Under Dual degree programme, a student will have to get 30 per cent credit score from the international university.

The universities which have been granted 3.01 score by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and top 100 universities under National Institute Ranking Framework can start this dual degree programme.

Prof Jagadesh Kumar said that for starting dual degree programme, educational institutions will have to sign MoU with top 500 universities having QS World University Ranking and Times Higher Education Ranking.