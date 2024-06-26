A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the NEET question paper leak case met the ADG of Bihar's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) and the SSP of Patna here on Tuesday.

The meeting, attended by Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra and ADG of EOU Nayyar Hasnain Khan, was held at the EOU office in Patna. At the meeting, the Bihar officials shared all the details related to the case with the CBI team.

Sources said that the CBI team will interrogate all the accused who have been arrested by the Bihar Police.

The CBI is investigating six cases related to the NEET paper leak. The state police of Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan were earlier investigating these cases.

Of the six cases being investigated by the Central probe agency, one each is from Bihar, Gujarat, and Maharashtra while three are from Rajasthan.

With inputs from IANS