Neena Gupta is ageing in reverse. The 65-year-old actress, known for shows like 'Saans' and 'Panchayat,' can give actresses a run for their money with their fashion choices. From bold outfits to couture, Neena knows how to slay in any outfit she wears. The veteran actress often gets trolled for her sartorial choices. And something similar happened when she gave fans a glimpse into her travel diaries.

Neena took to social media to share her travel itinerary with her fans and followers. The 'Badhai Do' actress looked fabulous in a black outfit that she teamed up with black shorts. While she aced the look, a fan wasn't convinced. A social media user requested Neena to cover up her legs and age gracefully.

The social media exchange

"Very good ...only request don't show your legs, they are not well toned. We have never seen dadi mummy showing their legs this way. Ageing gracefully is excellent," wrote a social media user.

However, as soon as the comment was made, another fan jumped in to school her. "What a demeaning comment from another WOMAN. Congratulations for being such a body shamer and being part of the problem," the social media user wrote.

Neena claps back

And not one to take things lying down, Neena shot back at the exchange too. Gupta responded to the troll and shut her up. "Don't worry. These people who talk like this are basically jealous that they don't have such good body, so ignore," she wrote.

Many of her fans and followers were quick to comment on Neena's response and loved how cleverly she clapped back at the troll. Neena was recently seen in 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Anupam Kher. Her performance was widely appreciated. She has also been winning rave reviews for her role in 'Panchayat'.