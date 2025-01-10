Instagram

Pritish Nandy passed away at the age of 73. The film industry was overcome with grief and sorrow on the sudden death of the filmmaker and poet. Many celebs took to social media to pour out their condolences. There has been outpour of emotions on Nandy's death but Neena Gupta felt otherwise.

What Anupam Kher wrote

Anupam Kher expressed his grief on Pritish Nandy's death and wrote, "Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common."

The Emergency actor further wrote, "He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. Off-late we didn't meet much. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeelky. He was the true definition of friend's friend! I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well."

Neena Gupta's comment

While many celebs and netizens wrote grieving messages on the post, Neena Gupta was quite critical of Pritish Nandy. "Do you know what he did to me, and I called him a ba***rd openly. He stole my baby's birth certificate and published it. So no RIP, you understand, and I have proof of it," Neena commented under Kher's post.

However, the comment was later deleted either by Neena herself or Anupam Kher. The beef between Neena Gupta and Pritish Nandy goes back to the time when Neena was struggling with the biases of being a single mother. She had given birth to Masaba Gupta who was Vivian Richards daughter without marriage.