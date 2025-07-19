When you plan your trip to the Schengen Zone of Europe, you need to purchase international travel insurance. Insurance is a mandatory requirement for a visa. But it's more than a document required for the visa process- it's your safety net. In early 2025, Indian travellers visiting Schengen countries increased by 18.5%. Travel insurance is one of the most important documents for obtaining a visa.

Having a Schengen travel insurance offers protection against any unexpected events that may arise during the trip. Whether it's a medical emergency, trip cancellation, document loss or anything like that, the insurance will provide protection. Irrespective of whether you're travelling solo or with your family, the insurance protection is going to go a long way.

What countries can you visit with a Schengen visa?

The Schengen visa allows you entry into 29 European countries. These countries have no internal borders. So, once you enter a particular Schengen country with a visa, you can travel freely.

Here's a list of countries that allow entry with a valid Schengen visa:

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Norway

Switzerland

Romania

Bulgaria

Note: Romania and Bulgaria are only partially part of the Schengen area as they have provided only air and sea border access.



Insurance is mandatory for Schengen visa applicants

A lot of Indians have been travelling to Europe, considering the convenience and beauty it has to offer. However, getting a Schengen visa isn't as easy as it seems to be. You must own valid international travel insurance with the proper purpose of your visa.

All Schengen visa applicants must apply for Schengen travel insurance before visiting the visa office. However, you can't just purchase any insurance; the insurance you purchase should offer you coverage of at least €30,000 for evacuation, repatriation and medical expenses as per the Schengen rules.

Most Indians visit Schengen countries to indulge in adventurous sports, medical treatments, or even just to explore their culture. Each of these comes with significant risks. If you're covered by insurance, these risks will be covered, too. Therefore, you won't have to pay any expenses out of your pocket in case the need arises.

Why apply for Schengen travel insurance?

As per the rules of the European Union, all Schengen visa applicants must have valid international travel insurance upon their entry to the country. If there's a need for a medical emergency, hospitalisation or anything else during the trip, the insurance should cover it. Travel insurance was made mandatory as a part of the Schengen Visa Code Regulation (EC) No 810/2009.

The main reasons why you must apply for Schengen travel insurance to get approval are as follows:

Ensure that you get proper medical care with coverage during your visit.

The public health systems of Schengen countries won't have to bear the cost of the medical treatment of visitors.

Get the required help and coverage during emergencies.

The hosting countries and travellers get proper financial protection.

The Schengen travel insurance that you purchase must be valid in all 29 countries. It should be valid for your entire stay duration. If your travel insurance does not provide sufficient coverage, the visa application will be rejected.

Why is Schengen travel insurance not only a formality?

If you're visiting Schengen countries, make sure to get proper international travel insurance. If the insurance doesn't meet the terms and conditions, your visa application will be rejected. Your insurance must have details about the Schengen countries you're planning to visit.

Apart from your duration of stay, the international travel insurance should also cover the suggested bugger period. Some Schengen countries also allow a few extra days of coverage after the exit trip. Unlike your trip to other countries, you're not getting travel insurance as a formality but a mandatory requirement.

Irrespective of what you're visiting- a ski resort or a beach- the insurance should cover it all. For your visit to the Schengen countries, you also need to be informed about the travel advisories, as they can affect the validity of your policy.

A significant reason why the insurance isn't a formality is that the Schengen embassy verifies the documents. Before approving your visa application, every Schengen country's embassy or consulate checks that the insurance policy meets the requirements set by the rule.

Schengen travel insurance document details

Your international travel insurance document for entry to Schengen countries must include all the necessary and appropriate details. Any inaccuracy or discrepancy in the details of travel insurance and official documents can lead to visa rejection.

Here are all the details to be appropriately recorded in your travel insurance document:

Full name of the insured (in case you're travelling with the family, make sure to include their details too)

Policy number

Dates of coverage (your duration of stay in the Schengen areas)

Coverage amount

Geographical coverage (list of all the Schengen destinations you'll be visiting)

Types of coverage within the travel insurance

Compliance statement with Schengen rules

24*7 emergency assistance cover

Insurance company details

These details that you submit must be printed on the official company letterhead. If this is not there, the document must have a branding element to verify the authenticity.

Medical coverage in Schengen travel insurance

Medical insurance is of utmost importance in your international travel insurance. It should include treatment for any injuries or medical illnesses during the trip. Furthermore, if you have any pre-existing health conditions, you must declare it in your travel insurance form.

All emergency medical services must be covered with a maximum payout of €30,000. However, you can connect with the insurance company if you want higher travel insurance coverage. You should go through the terms and conditions of your insurance regarding the medical coverage.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, the world has changed, too. Hence, international travel insurance also covers COVID-19 treatment. It is essential to check the policy details to see if COVID-19 is covered.

Tips for buying Schengen travel insurance

Timing is critical to buy Schengen travel insurance. It is advisable to buy the insurance after your dates of travel dates are fixed, but don't submit the applications. On average, you should submit the travel applications around 1-2 weeks before the visa appointment.

There must be enough time so that you can review the certificates if the changes are needed. You must not buy international travel insurance too early, especially if your dates are not confirmed. In case there are changes in the date or policy, you won't be able to apply for it. Some insurances come with limited coverage, so be mindful of it.

You must also not buy travel insurance too late because it can lead to delays in documentation. Moreover, purchasing insurance at the last minute can also lead to missing out on some vital information, which can be extremely harmful. After all, there are chances that you won't be able to get sufficient coverage for your visit.

Conclusion

Getting international travel insurance for your Schengen visa is more than just a formality, but a mandatory requirement. It is crucial to manage your finances and health while you're travelling. You should be aware of the specific requirements of the policy so that you can avail all the benefits. This will play a key role in ensuring that you get to enjoy your Schengen trip freely. In the meantime, make sure that you're checking all the terms and conditions thoroughly for the coverage.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.