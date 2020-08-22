Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane has urged his teammates to remain positive when they hit the ground after a long layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was no cricket played in the last few months and the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which is now slated to start from September 19 in the UAE, was also postponed in March.

Ajinkya on the challenge of getting back on the field amid a pandemic

"There is no doubt that it will be a challenging trip for everyone involved," Rahane, who will be in his first year with Delhi, was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"But like everyone else, I've spent these last few months focusing on my physical and mental health, and taking care of my family. So the time I've managed to spend with them has put me in a positive frame of mind.

"However, this IPL will be a very different experience for all of us, and we need to make sure that we are all very positive when we hit the ground running. The key is to take one step at a time," he added.

Young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw said: "We know people have a lot of expectations from us, but our focus will be on making the most of the training sessions we get in the UAE, and re-creating that fantastic team environment which made us so successful last year."

Delhi reached the playoffs for the first time last season.

"We also have the chance to gel with the new players and then set our sights on the IPL season," Shaw added.