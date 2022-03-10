There are few things more regrettable in life than the fact that timely treatment could have saved a life. If only the ambulance reached on time, or the patient at the hospital or the traffic didn't held back. Recently, a green corridor was provided for a live heart transportation from Apollo BGS Hospital, Mysuru to Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bengaluru. "Two ambulances will start from Mysuru in few minutes," posted Dr. Sudhakar K, Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka. While giving live updates on the green corridor, he mentioned how it takes collective effort of traffic cops, paramedical staff, ambulance drivers to make it a success.

The two ambulances, one carrying the live heart and other on backup for emergency left Apollo Hospital, Mysuru. On the way, as the ambulances entered Bengaluru, a dedicated traffic cop got on his bike to make way for ambulances in the busy traffic. "The ambulance carrying Live Heart which left Apollo BGS Hospital, Mysuru at 6:50 PM reached Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru at 9:15 PM travelling 176 kms in 2 hrs 25 minutes," further reads the thread.

For successful organ transplant

This is not for the first time that a green corridor has been created to save a life. It is one of the only few ways to expedite organ transplants or even make organ donation a success. The traffic department collaborates with medical staff and authorities to transport a vital organ in less than 60-70 per cent of the time that would have usually taken to get from Place A to Place B.

How green corridors are crucial

In 2020, a 41-year-old Ghaziabad woman gave the gift of life to as many as four people through organ donation. Syed Rafath Parveen's heart was transferred from Max Super Speciality Hospital in Vaishali to Max Hospital in Saket through an ambulance via green corridor. Officials at Max Healthcare, back then, said a green corridor was created by Delhi Police between Vaishali and Saket for seamless transfer of the heart. Because of the corridor, a distance of 23.8 kms was covered in just 18 minutes.

We need air ambulance, say netizens

While green corridors are a great start for time critical patients, transplants and treatment, but air ambulance is the need of the house, opine netizens. Many applauded the effort of police authorities of Mysuru and Mandya district and hoped that green corridors could be available at all times needed on most routes for such emergencies. Someone speculated if the life of a VIP was at stake in this particular case. "Please work on infrastructure development of air ambulances," wrote a user. Till then, we need to make all the ways possible to save lives.