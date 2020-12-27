Even in death, she gave life and continues to live thereafter. A 41-year-old Ghaziabad woman gave the gift of life to as many as four people through organ donation. Syed Rafath Parveen, hailing from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was brought to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Vaishali last week, for bleeding of blood vessels in the brain. However, despite sustained efforts by a team of multi-disciplinary doctors, her condition worsened till she was declared brain dead by the doctors.

After counselling, the woman's family agreed for organ donation. Both her kidneys, heart and liver were harvested. The urgent news of people seeking certain blood groups is something everyone has come across. But the news of organ donation, successful harvesting and transplant aren't that usual.

Dr. Gaurav Aggarwal, vice president (operation), Max Vaishali said that immediately after getting the family's consent, they informed National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation, as per the rules, which allocated the organs.

It wasn't an easy ride thereafter as various teams of medicals professionals worked through the night to harvest and transplant the organs.

While one kidney and liver were transplanted in two needy patients admitted at the same hospital itself, the heart was transferred through an ambulance via green corridor to Max Hospital in Saket. As for the second kidney, it was transported to Artemis Hospital in Gurugram.

Officials at Max Healthcare said a green corridor was created by Delhi Police between Vaishali and Saket hospitals for seamless transfer of the heart. Because of the corridor, the distance of 23.8 km was covered in just 18 minutes. Dr Kewal Krishan, director of her heart transplant and LVAD programme at Max Saket, said, "The heart has been transplanted in a 56-year-old patient from Uttarakhand who suffered end-stage heart failure." He also said the recipient is under observation and "doing well for now."

When religion, rightfully, didn't matter

Blood is defined by blood groups, not really any religion just the same way as organs have life, and not any subscription to faith. While a lot many applauded the woman's family for the brave and selfless decision for humanity, many others commented how religion didn't matter here.

"And the recipients didn't ask about the religion of the donor," commented a user on the piece of news. Many condoled the untimely loss of a young life but she died a death of dignity and continues to live.