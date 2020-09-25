Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shahrukh Khan in 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' and was last seen in John Abraham's 'Romeo Akbar Walter' has made some shocking allegations against a talent management company. The ongoing drug probe by the NCB where many prominent names of Bollywood celebs have emerged seems to be a never-ending list with every new development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

After Rhea Chakraborty making the big revelation of actresses who consumed drugs like Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, the investigation has widened even more with even with names of A-listers like Deepika Padukone making an entry in the list.

And now we have yet another Bollywood celeb who has revealed the harsh reality of Bollywood. Talking to a news portal Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said that she was once asked by a representative of the agency as to why she wasn't acting again. Suchitra told her that it was because her kid is still very young. The booking agent went on to tell the actress that it is not easy to make a comeback into films. According to the representative, Suchitra needed to attend Karan Johar's parties to return to the movies.

Suchitra also opened up about Bollywood being silent on the supposed drug-nexus expose. According to her, Bollywood is largely silent on most things except when it becomes an 'I-scratch-your-back-and-you-scratch-mine-scenario'. She stated that even their social conscience is agenda-driven.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is amongst those actors who had never shied away from putting out her opinions or views on any given matter and often grabs headlines for her bold remarks. She was married to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur but they are now divorced.