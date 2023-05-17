Cannes 2023 saw a bevy of Indian beauties walk down the red carpet. From Urvashi Rautela, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar to Esha Gupta; our Bollywood actress made sure to grab all the limelight. While the divas will keep grabbing attention for the next few days, it was Urvashi Rautela's neck piece that gained maximum spotlight.

Urvashi's bizarre neckpiece

Urvashi looked resplendent in a beautiful pink tulle gown by Sima Couture. The sparkling embellishments and tiered silhouette gave Urvashi a princess-y vibe. But, it was her 'crocodile' necklace that was difficult to go unnoticed. And what followed soon was a lot of trolling by netizens. "Gale Mein chhipkali Agar Jinda ho gai photoshoot chhodkar Aise bhagoge (if the lizard wakes up how will you run away from the photoshoot)," asked one user. "Crocodile kyu lagwa liya (why did you get a crocodile)," asked another user.

"Ab Log Dua Kareingy K Wo Agly Janam Mein Chipkali Houn reason (people will pray that they become lizard in next birth," a social media user wrote. "Didi yeh apke necklace Jo hai woh crocodile hai ya lizard hai batado badi confusion ho rhi h didi (is it a crocodile or a lizard)," asked another social media user. "Necklace is ewww," was another one of the comments.

However, there were many who praised Urvashi for her perfect look. "I Think this is called achievement coz @urvashirautela Mam always creates an history & make our India Proud Recently I have seen in #filmfareawards & now in #cannes Wow! Soo proud," read a comment.