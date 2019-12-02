After Bharatiya Janata Party's Anant Kumar Hegde sparked a controversy with his statement regarding Rs 40,000 crore government fund transfer, Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik said the action could result in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation.

BJP MP from Karnataka, Hegde, had claimed that Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister to prevent central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore from being misused by Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP.

"A CM has access to around Rs 40,000 crore from Centre. He knew if Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government comes to power it would misuse funds meant for development. So it was decided that there should be a drama. Fadnavis became CM and in 15 hours he moved Rs 40,000 crore back to Centre," said Hegde.

"You all know our man in Maharashtra became CM for 80 hours. Then, Fadnavis resigned. Why did he do this drama? Didn't we know that we don't have majority and yet he became CM. This is the question everyone is asking," he added.

'Hegde's claims are baseless'

Fadnavis immediately rubbished his party colleague's allegations as preposterous and "100 per cent baseless".

"I don't know what he (Hegde) has said... I have not taken any such policy decision as the CM. All such allegations are false," Fadnavis said.

He said as far as the Bullet Train project is concerned, the Maharashtra government has not given to or taken a single rupee from the Centre and the state's role is limited to land acquisition.

"Those who are ignorant of the state-Centre accounting systems make such misleading statements. I call upon the state Finance Department to probe the issue and bring the truth before the people," Fadnavis declared.

NCP demands PM Modi's resignation

Commenting on Hegde's claims, Nawab Malik said that it is not possible to transfer such a huge amount of Rs 40,000-crore back to the centre, and said this is being spread to hide the BJP's defeat in Maharashtra.

"However, if it is indeed done, then its a gross injustice to the state. It will have serious consequences and result in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation as the flames of this will spread all over the country," Malik said in a strong reaction.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut termed the report as "a backstabbing and treachery with Maharashtra".

Other Sena, NCP and Congress leaders have interpreted Hegde's statement as "casting serious doubts on the integrity and intentions" of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government and condemned it.

(With inputs from IANS.)