Amid the ongoing power tussle in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders held hectic parleys to finalise the government formation after President's rule was imposed in the state. The Shiv Sena will reportedly get a full-term chief minister in a prospective coalition government with the NCP and the Congress. However, the Congress and the NCP will get to appoint one deputy CM each from their ranks. The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will get 14, 14, and 12 ministers, respectively, reports India Today.
Meanwhile, NCP leader Nawab Malik has said the party has agreed to a Shiv Sena chief minister in Maharashtra. On Thursday (November 14), the three prospective allies held meetings to work out a Common Minimum Programme (CMP), which will focus on farmer and youth issues.
President's rule imposed in Maharashtra
On November 12, President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra after President Ram Nath Kovind approved President's rule in the state after political parties -- BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- failed to stake claim to form the government. Article 356, which is commonly known as President's rule, deals with 'failure of constitutional machinery in the state'. The Union Cabinet had also recommended President's rule in Maharashtra where no political party has been able to form a government after the Assembly polls last month.
Live Updates
We want a Shiv Sena CM in Maharashtra for next 25 years, reiterates leader Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reiterated that the Maharashtra chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena. Speaking to a news agency, Raut said, "We want a Shiv Sena CM for the next 25 years. Why are you talking about just 5 years?"