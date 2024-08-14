The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will celebrate Independence Day by reading the Preamble of the Constitution across Maharashtra.

This is to expose the Opposition's fake narrative of changing Constitution spread during the recent Lok Sabha election and also to reiterate NCP's commitment to adhere to the Constitutional norms.

Maharashtra NCP Chief Sunil Tatkare told reporters that "On behalf of NCP, the reading of Preamble of the Constitution will be made throughout Maharashtra on the Independence Day after flag hoisting."

"In the Lok Sabha elections, a question was raised about the Constitution. The Constitution of the country is the soul of the country. We all firmly believe in secular ideology and principles. It is because of this strong belief that we are going to implement such a campaign on behalf of NCP to convey this message in the state," Tatkare said.

He claimed that the fake narrative worked once and it won't work during the upcoming Assembly election.

"This is a country of all religions. Gita... Ramayana... Bible... Quran... Just as we Indians love the Constitution and therefore the party has organised a programme of reading the Preamble of the Constitution. Party National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will head the campaign of reading Constitution at Pune, Working President Praful Patel at Gondia, senior Minister Chhagan Bhujbal at Nashik while I will read the Constitution with party office bearers at the Mumbai headquarters," said Tatkare.

He also added that all senior leaders, Ministers, MLAs, District Presidents, Taluk Presidents will read the preamble of the Constitution.

Tatkare reminded that NCP had incorporated the Preamble of Constitution in the party's manifesto released during the Lok Sabha elections.

"The party is functioning based on the ideology of Shiv, Shau, Phule and Ambedkar. Besides, the party is implementing various programmes to strengthen and consolidate the ideology and its commitment towards the Constitution."

Meanwhile, the State NCP Chief said that the first phase of the Jansanman Yatra taken out by Ajit Pawar received an overwhelming response.

A large number of women attended the rallies during the yatra which is meant to reach out to the women reiterating the commitment of the party and the MahaYuti government for the effective implementation of Ladki Bahin scheme and various other welfare and development schemes, Tatkare added.

He said that the party had taken a conscious decision to join the MahaYuti government and it will fight the Assembly election unitedly.

(With inputs from IANS)