A day after the lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehraj Din Malik, was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), the ruling National Conference and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) indulged in a war of words.

While PDP leader in the Legislative Assembly, Wahid-ur-Rehman Parra, accused the Omar Abdullah government of surrendering, J&K Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejected the allegation.

Shameful surrender.

"Shameful surrender. The Assembly Secretariat endorsing PSA against an elected MLA is a direct assault on democracy. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah must act; don't allow the institution of MLA, the last agency of the people, to be silenced. Today it's Mehraj, tomorrow it could be you," Parra posted on his social media handle along with an official bulletin of the J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker rejects allegations

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejected allegations by MLA Wahid Parra that the Assembly endorsed the PSA detention of Mehraj Malik, calling the claims "completely wrong" and "misleading."

The Speaker said Parra was unaware of the rules and had "spoken wrongly and lied." He added that such misleading statements would not be tolerated and that those spreading false information should be punished according to the law.

The Speaker clarified that neither the Assembly nor its Secretariat has any role in approving or disapproving arrests.

"Only the Speaker has the authority in such matters. Whenever a member is arrested, it is the duty of the Speaker to inform fellow members. This is the end of our role," he said.

Rather further explained that when the Assembly was informed about Mehraj Malik's arrest, it merely communicated the information to members without any interference in the process. "There is no involvement of the Speaker or the Assembly Secretariat in the arrest decision. Rules will be followed and punishment given if needed," he added.

J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat denies endorsing PSA against Malik

In an official communique, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Secretariat stated: "It has been highlighted/reported in some media reports and social media platforms that the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat has endorsed the slapping of provisions of the Public Safety Act, 1978 on Shri Mehraj Malik, Hon'ble MLA (52-Doda Assembly Constituency), which is factually incorrect and baseless as the Secretariat has no role in it."

It further read: "However, this Secretariat was under an obligation in terms of Rule 260 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to inform all the Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly about the aforesaid arrest/detention of the Member."

The Assembly Secretariat clarified that Rule 260 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business reads: "As soon as may be, the Speaker shall, after he has received a communication referred to in Rule 258 or Rule 259, read it out in the House, if in Session, or if the House is not in Session, direct that it may be published in the bulletin for the information of the Members."

No need to arrest Malik under PSA: Omar Abdullah

Breaking his silence on the issue, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that any mistake by Doda MLA Mehraj Malik could have been addressed in the Assembly and that there was no need to arrest him under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Speaking with reporters, Omar Abdullah asked, "What did Malik do that deserved PSA? If he had made a mistake, it could have been rectified in the Assembly under the supervision of the Speaker. Such a law should not have been imposed against him."

He added that there were no law-and-order problems in Doda, no stone pelting was witnessed, and no riots took place, yet the MLA was booked under the PSA. "This is unjust and would undermine trust in democracy."

AAP MLA booked under PSA for using abusive language against the Deputy Commissioner

As reported earlier, the only MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehraj Din Malik, was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Monday.

In a first for J&K, a sitting MLA has been detained under the stringent PSA for allegedly using derogatory language against a district officer. The detention has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders, with AAP and other parties condemning the move as an attack on democratic dissent and freedom of expression.