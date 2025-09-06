The dismantling of the national emblem at Kashmir's revered Hazratbal Dargah by an unruly mob has snowballed into a major political controversy in the Union Territory.

Leaders of the ruling National Conference, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, have strongly opposed the scripting of the national emblem on a plaque outside the Dargah.

In contrast, the chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, has termed the incident a "terrorist act" and demanded strict action against the culprits.

"Deeply anguished by the vandalism of the Ashoka Emblem on the renovation plaque at Hazratbal Shrine. Ashoka Emblem is the symbol of our sovereignty & national pride.

Such acts hurt our national sentiments & will not be tolerated. Strong action will be taken against miscreants." pic.twitter.com/Mn1qXxT6Dc — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) September 6, 2025

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday questioned the installation of the emblem at the Hazratbal shrine, stating that there was no requirement for it and that the error should have been acknowledged instead of defended.

"There was no requirement for an emblem and the error should have been acknowledged instead of defended", he said, adding, "The first question is whether such a plaque should have been installed there in the first place. I have never seen this emblem being used in any religious institution or any function before. Then why was there a need to put up such a stone? If the work was good enough, people themselves would have recognised it."

Im not a religious scholar but in In Islam, idol worship is strictly forbidden—the gravest of sins. The foundation of our faith is Tawheed.



Placing a sculpted figure, at the revered Hazratbal Dargah goes against this very belief. Sacred spaces must reflect only the purity of… — Tanvir Sadiq (@tanvirsadiq) September 5, 2025

Reacting to Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakshan Andrabi's remarks on slapping PSA against those who damaged the emblem, Omar said, "First, people's sentiments were played with. An apology should have been offered, but no one did that. The emblem is meant only for government offices. It cannot be used in any religious institution, whether it is a temple, mosque, or shrine," CM Omar said.

The controversy flared up after a mob dismantled the emblem on Friday, shortly after National Conference spokesperson and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq opposed its installation, arguing that the move violated the Islamic principle of Tawheed.

Amid the ongoing political uproar over the Eid-e-Milad holiday, the dispute over the national emblem outside Hazratbal Dargah has further deepened tensions.

Defacing the Indian National Emblem at Hazratbal is a criminal act and a direct assault on India's Constitution and dignity. Law must act firmly — those responsible must face strict legal action. These radical elements should learn from their brothers in Saudi Arabia & UAE how to… pic.twitter.com/3cELlcAc6t — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) September 5, 2025

Minutes after Sadiq voiced his opposition, an unruly crowd damaged the emblem while raising slogans. A video that has since gone viral on social media shows people pelting stones at the plaque. The emblem had been placed on the inaugural stone of the shrine.

Sadiq reiterated his stance on social media, writing on X that while he was not a religious scholar, Islam strictly forbids idol worship, calling it the gravest of sins. "The foundation of our faith is Tawheed," he posted.

Attempts to monumentalise egos inside Hazratbal are not acts of devotion but of arrogance. A sacred place that has stood for centuries needs no one’s nameplate for legitimacy. People were rightly offended by this dangerous attempt to play with religious sensitivities for… — Office of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (@Office_ASRM) September 5, 2025

He added that placing the Ashoka emblem, described as a sculpted figure, inside the shrine contradicted this principle. "Sacred spaces must reflect only the purity of Tawheed, nothing else," Sadiq stated.

Waqf Board Chief: Dismantling of Emblem a 'Terror Act'

Reacting strongly, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi said those involved in damaging the emblem at Hazratbal were "terrorists" and must be arrested without delay.

Addressing a press conference at the shrine—recently reopened after major renovation and beautification works in 2022—Dr. Andrabi described the act as a calculated attempt to undermine public faith. "When I saw the emblem broken, it felt like a cloudburst had struck me," she said.

This blow was not only on the stone, it was on the heart of Hazratbal. These are goons sent by politicians who cannot tolerate faith being celebrated without them. Find them, put a PSA on them, and if FIR is not lodged, I will sit on hunger strike: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson… pic.twitter.com/KwoXzBVnot — Dr Darakhshan Andrabi (@drdarakhshan) September 5, 2025

She blamed political elements for instigating unrest and warned that FIRs, including under the Public Safety Act (PSA), would be lodged against all culprits. "I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to direct security agencies to arrest these terrorists. Action must also be taken against the MLA who provoked the issue on social media," she asserted.

Dr. Andrabi further reiterated that politics would not be allowed in Waqf affairs under her leadership. "Our only mission is to safeguard shrines and reinforce people's faith. Those conspiring to sabotage this sacred work will be exposed and dealt with sternly," she said.

Hazratbal Shrine Reopened After Renovation

The historic Hazratbal shrine was formally reopened on Wednesday after extensive renovation and beautification works carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board.

The facelift, supervised by Dr. Andrabi, blended traditional Kashmiri crafts—such as papier-mâché, katamband, pinjrakari, calligraphy, and gold carvings—with modern facilities, including a digital electrical system, air-conditioning, advanced sound arrangements, and CCTV surveillance.

The shrine's interiors now feature glass art, Quranic engravings on chandeliers, and a redesigned Noor Khana.

An emotional Dr. Andrabi, while inaugurating the renovated complex, called the project her "dream initiative" and thanked the administration and people for their support. "Completing this before Milad celebrations is a blessing," she said.