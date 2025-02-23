IANS

For the first time in the Legislative history of Jammu and Kashmir, a ruling party MLA has piloted a bill that will most likely be defeated but has in the meantime created a big controversy.

The notice given by ruling National Conference (NC) MLA Ahsan Pardesi and submitted to Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, seeks a ban on alcohol in Jammu and Kashmir.

Religious leaders, traders, and social activists have stood behind the NC MLA supporting a ban on alcohol in the union territory.

NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq had to get on the back foot after Hurriyat chairperson and Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq criticised him for a purported statement opposing the alcohol ban.

Tanvir had to quickly issue a statement expressing his support for the alcohol ban in the union territory.

Miffed by the publicity given to their notices submitted by the MLAs regarding the business of the House to be taken up during the upcoming budget session, the Speaker of the J&K Legislative Assembly expressed displeasure at such a practice.

It must be mentioned that many MLAs, both of the ruling National Conference (NC) and the opposition have submitted private bills that would come up for discussion during the upcoming budget session of the assembly beginning on March 3.

Another bill submitted by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA, Waheed Para seeks to amend the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 so that the right to own land in J&K remains exclusively with the permanent residents of the erstwhile J&K state.

A communication issued by Speaker Rather on Saturday said, "According to Parliamentary Practice, usage and established convention, and prevalent Rules of this House, it is improper to give unwarranted publicity to the Notices of Questions, Bills, Resolutions and other similar matters connected with Business of the House."

The Speaker expressed displeasure against those responsible for giving such publicity to their notices, which is tantamount to a breach of Privilege as per the prescribed rules and directed the members to desist from this practice in future.

Reaffirming commitment towards upholding the sanctity of legislative business, a spokesperson of the Legislative Assembly said the Speaker has issued a directive to ensure strict compliance with the prescribed rules, exhorting the members to observe and honour parliamentary conventions and refrain from premature disclosure of the business to be carried out in the Assembly.

