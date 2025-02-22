IMO Secretary General hails India's role in sustainable shipping, seafarer welfare

International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Secretary General, Arsenio Dominguez, has lauded India's role in sustainable shipping and seafarer welfare; reinforcing maritime cooperation.

Dominguez, who visited the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) in the national capital, discussed the development of maritime sector and strengthening of bilateral ties.

The visit strengthens India-IMO collaboration for a cleaner, safer, and more efficient global shipping industry as the Ministry remains committed to driving innovation and sustainability while partnering with IMO to achieve shared maritime goals.

Dominguez and T.K. Ramachandran, MoPSW Secretary, interacted with senior officials from various ministries, and departments of the government.

The discussions focused on enhancing efficiency and environmental responsibility in the maritime industry, with an emphasis on promoting green shipping, sustainable port development, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology, according to the ministry.

Dominguez acknowledged India's initiatives in maritime sector and reaffirmed IMO's commitment to seafarer welfare, sustainability, and innovation.

He highlighted the importance of research and development in emerging maritime technologies and the need for international collaboration to accelerate decarbonisation efforts.

He also appreciated efforts of Indian Navy in ensuring maritime security in Indian Ocean Region.

The discussions underscored the ministry's dedication to maritime safety, skill development, eco-friendly port infrastructure, and fostering a resilient and future-ready maritime industry.

Earlier, Dominguez highlighted India's significant global role in supplying a large share of the two million seafarers who enable international trade, as well as championing innovations in ship recycling and sustainable ports.

"India is a major maritime nation with a rich seafaring heritage. I look forward to engaging with India's maritime leaders and community on how we can work together to upskill and strengthen the global maritime workforce, unlock green growth and jobs, and make shipping more sustainable for all," he mentioned.

Dominguez also attended the '2025 Green Shipping Conclave' at the Maritime Training Institute in Powai, Mumbai. He addressed seafarers at local maritime institutions, visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), and participated in policy dialogues with a wide range of stakeholders.

