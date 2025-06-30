Within minutes after the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Conference (JKPC) led by Sajad Lone, the Peoples' Democratic Front (PDF) headed by Hakim Yasin, and the Justice and Development Front (JDF), led by former leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami, announced the formation of a political alliance, the ruling National Conference dubbed this group as BJP's proxy.

"Look who's back the BJP's loyal "B-Team," freshly repackaged as an alternative. Rejected by the people, resurrected by remote. When ideology fails, desperation unites. Let's just call them Party B Pro Max, Now with Extra Obedience :-)", Tanvir Sadiq, chief spokesperson of the ruling National Conference and MLA from Zadibal tweeted on X.

The National Conference chief spokesperson has reason to dub this alliance a group rejected by the people. The constituents of the newly formed alliance have failed to make their presence in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Sajad Lone's Handwara seat was the only seat won by his party in the 2024 assembly elections.

Jamaat-backed candidates failed to win any seats despite contesting as independents in 10 seats. Yasin, who had earlier won the Khansahib assembly seat twice as an independent, lost to the National Conference (NC) in the 2024 elections.

Lone's People's Conference has influence in some areas, especially in the border districts of Kupwara and Pattan in Baramulla. The Jamaat has a presence across the Kashmir Valley.

PAC formed to provide an alternative to people of J&K

The new political alliance has been named the "People's Alliance for Change" (PAC). Its formation was announced during a joint press conference addressed by Sajad Lone, Hakim Yasin, and Shamim Ahmed Thoker of the JDF — a political party formed by a Jamaat-e-Islami faction, which fielded candidates in the 2024 Assembly elections.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered a lot, and we are committed to bringing about change," said Sajad Lone. He added that the alliance offers a viable alternative to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

New front unveils political roadmap for J&K

The alliance leaders formally unveiled the Declaration for Change — a visionary political roadmap aimed at reshaping the political and constitutional future of Jammu and Kashmir.

The move signals a decisive shift away from what Sajad Lone described as the "comfort of an elite political class" toward a people-led movement rooted in justice, accountability, and dignity.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have endured immense suffering, and we are committed to driving change," Lone reiterated.

The alliance's declaration stated, "In order to set in motion a process that scripts a pathway to change, the JKPC and the JDF have decided to come together and work for transformation. Irrespective of our ideological differences, we have decided to explore common ground and move forward in a spirit of togetherness."

The alliance also expressed a strong commitment to the restoration of Article 370, Article 35A, and full statehood, asserting that it would pursue these objectives through all available political means.

Alliance criticizes reservation system in J&K

The alliance labeled the current reservation system in Jammu and Kashmir as anti-Kashmir and a tool of disempowerment.

"The present reservation policy is a regional issue and systematically discriminates against the people of Kashmir. Recent recruitment lists released by various departments show an unambiguous pattern," the alliance declared.

"Up to ninety percent of jobs are going to the Jammu region. So far, the only party to raise this as a regional issue has been the People's Conference. The JDF now joins the People's Conference in calling it what it is — a regional issue. This is a wake-up call for the people. No other traditional party is willing to call a spade a spade. Instead, they are complicit in this injustice against the people of Kashmir," the declaration stated.