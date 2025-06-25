Three days after the National Conference president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, warned to approach the Supreme Court, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday made it clear that he has no objection to the dissolution of the Legislative Assembly and the conduct of fresh elections if it leads to the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.

Responding to a news report suggesting that statehood may be restored only after holding fresh assembly elections, Omar said, "Let them do it. Who is stopping them? We are ready to go for fresh elections if that ensures the restoration of statehood," Abdullah told reporters in the picturesque resort of Gulmarg.

He added, "I know where the story has come from. I know who planted it in a local newspaper."

He alleged that the report was planted with the sole aim of scaring the MLAs.

"Statehood is not meant for any MLA or any government. It is the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We, as MLAs, will never stand in the way of its restoration," he said.

He further asserted, "If MLAs are being threatened with the dissolution of the Assembly to enable restoration of statehood, then go ahead. The day the state is re-established, we will ourselves approach the Lieutenant Governor and recommend the dissolution of the Assembly."

Farooq Abdullah Warns of SC Move Over Delay in Statehood

Earlier, former Chief Minister and National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah warned that he may approach the Supreme Court if the central government delays the restoration of statehood to Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters after a party workers' meeting in Kokernag, South Kashmir, Dr. Abdullah said, "People want their everyday issues to be resolved, and that won't be possible without the restoration of statehood."

"Our stand is clear. We are waiting patiently, but if the delay continues, we will be left with no option but to move the Supreme Court," he said.

Dr. Abdullah, whose NC-led coalition government has been in office for eight months, reiterated that the people of J&K deserve elected governance and the return of full statehood.

Statehood Not a Favour but a Right: Altaf Bukhari

Meanwhile, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said that the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is not a favour but a constitutional right of its people.

He urged the central government to honour the sentiments and emotions of the people who, he said, were stripped of their identity in 2019. "That identity must be restored without further delay," Bukhari said.