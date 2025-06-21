Intensifying its campaign against corruption in the Union Territory, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday caught the Tehsildar of Qaziabad in north Kashmir's Handwara area red-handed while accepting ₹50,000— the second instalment of a ₹1 lakh bribe.

According to an ACB spokesperson, a complaint was received from a resident of Handwara alleging that Ghulam Rasool Bhat, Tehsildar of Qaziabad Kralgund in Handwara, was demanding a bribe for issuing permissions related to the cutting of walnut trees.

Upon receiving the complaint, the matter was discreetly verified. The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had demanded ₹1 lakh from the complainant in exchange for two tree-cutting permissions. The complainant had expressed his inability to pay such a high amount due to his poor financial condition. However, the Tehsildar remained adamant and insisted that ₹50,000 be paid upfront. Under compulsion, the complainant paid the initial ₹50,000 as demanded.

After this initial payment, the complainant again approached the Tehsildar for the permissions. The latter reiterated his demand for the remaining ₹50,000 and refused to issue the permissions until the full amount was paid.

Following verification of facts, which disclosed commission of a cognizable offence punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), FIR No. 04/2025 was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla. Investigation was immediately set into motion.

A trap team of ACB subsequently caught the accused Tehsildar and his associate, Rafi Ahmad Lone (son of Abdul Khaliq Lone, resident of Pathora Kralgund, Kupwara), red-handed at the Tehsildar's private residence in Handwara while accepting the second instalment of ₹50,000. Both were taken into custody.

During the search operation, in addition to the bribe money, cash amounting to ₹79,000 was also recovered and seized. Searches are ongoing at the residential and official premises of the accused.

Both accused were produced before the Additional Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court, Baramulla, who remanded them to seven days' police custody.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2021, ACB had registered another case against the same Tehsildar in connection with illegal land mutations. Additional inquiries are underway against him, and the role of other officials is also being ascertained.

Absconding Cop Arrested by ACB

In a separate case, ACB sleuths arrested an absconding police official of Kathua Police Station who had managed to escape during a trap operation last week.

As per an ACB spokesperson, FIR No. 12/2025 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was registered at ACB Jammu against Head Constable Roshan Din (No. 432/K), for demanding and accepting illegal gratification.

The accused had accepted a bribe of ₹15,000 from the complainant but fled the spot during the operation, discarding the tainted money into nearby bushes along the Jammu–Pathankot National Highway near Palli. The bribe money was later recovered and seized by independent witnesses.

The absconding cop was finally arrested on June 20, 2025. Further investigation is underway.