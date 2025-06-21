The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the construction of multiple road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the border district of Poonch.

A two-member committee has been constituted and directed to submit its report within 30 days.

Reports said that the Public Works Department received complaints regarding large-scale irregularities, highlighting non-compliance with Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and violations of PMGSY guidelines.

The projects under scrutiny include the following road packages:

Bonikhet to Chanasar (Package No. JK11-69)

Chandimarh to Dogrian (Package No. JK11-44)

Sailan to Mahara (Package No. JK-138)

7th kilometre stretch of 701 to Behramgalla (Package No. JK-161)

These road projects, aimed at enhancing rural connectivity, have come under the scanner after allegations surfaced suggesting that the works were executed in deviation from approved specifications and government norms.

Following an internal review, the department issued a memorandum of charges to eight engineers allegedly involved in the irregularities. The engineers—Er. Satish Kumar Bhagat, Er. Mohd Parvais, Er. Manzoor Hussain, Er. Bikram Singh, Er. Shokit Ali, Er. Ashfaq Ahmad Mughal, Er. Anshul Bhagat and Er. Madhu Sudan were asked to respond to the charges. However, after reviewing their replies, the department found them unsatisfactory.

Consequently, the government invoked Rule 33 of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, and appointed Er. Kewal Kumar Atri, In-charge Superintending Engineer of PW (R&B) Circle Poonch, as the Inquiry Officer. Er. Shakeel Ahmed, In-charge Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Poonch, will serve as the Presenting Officer in the case.

According to the government order, the Inquiry Officer has been directed to complete the investigation and submit a detailed report within 30 days. The inquiry is expected to be conducted with full procedural fairness, ensuring that all accused engineers are given an opportunity to be heard. The officer has also been empowered to record statements from stakeholders, if necessary, to ascertain facts.

The government's decision reflects a broader push for transparency and accountability in infrastructure development projects. It also signals a firm stance against lapses that may compromise the quality and integrity of public works, especially those aimed at improving rural connectivity in remote areas. The outcome of the inquiry will be closely watched, not just in Poonch, but across the region, where numerous PMGSY projects are currently underway.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has faced allegations of irregularities and scams. Specifically, investigations have been launched into potential deviations from approved specifications and government norms in the execution of road projects. In one instance, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Doda district registered a case against PMGSY officials in Thathri for substandard work, including the use of boulders instead of concrete in structures.