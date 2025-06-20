The authorities at Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) Hospital in Jammu have initiated an internal inquiry after a sensational case involving the exchange of two newborn girls came to light. One family is from the remote Bhalesa area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, and the other is from Madhya Pradesh.

On September 8, 2022, 23 normal deliveries took place in the labour room of SMGS Hospital. Among them were baby girls born to a laborer's family from Bhalesa in Doda and another family from the Bageshwar Dham area of Madhya Pradesh.

Following the deliveries, the newborns were shifted to the general ward with identification tags placed on their feet. However, due to a shortage of beds, two or more pregnant women were accommodated on the same bed in the ward.

The Doda-based family grew suspicious after noticing that, as the child grew, her complexion did not resemble that of either parent. After two and a half years, they approached the hospital administration and requested records from the day of delivery. The matter was also reported to the police. DNA testing of both families later confirmed that the two girls had indeed been swapped.

"When the babies were handed over to their respective families, the tags were correctly recorded. It is possible the babies were exchanged in the ward. Who made the switch is a matter of investigation. If any staff member is found involved, strict action will be taken," said Dr. Dara Singh, Medical Superintendent of SMGS Hospital.

In response to the incident, the hospital administration issued a statement confirming that a preliminary inquiry had been launched.

"As per our records, two female babies were delivered by different mothers on September 8, 2022 — one at 3:05 am and the other at 3:06 am. Their footprints were separately documented in the delivery register," the statement said.

So far, the hospital has not found any evidence of negligence or wrongdoing by its staff.

The statement added, "The matter has been brought to the notice of police authorities who are also investigating. We will extend full cooperation and support. Should any hospital staff be found responsible, strict disciplinary action will follow."

The incident has raised serious concerns about delivery protocols and newborn identification systems in government hospitals, especially in overcrowded maternity wards. The outcome of the ongoing investigations by both police and hospital authorities is awaited.