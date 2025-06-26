After announcing his willingness to dissolve the Legislative Assembly, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was ready to make way for a BJP Chief Minister if it would lead to the restoration of statehood.

However, he urged the BJP-led NDA government at the center to clarify its intention regarding the demand for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

In an interaction with a Kashmir-based news agency, Omar Abdullah said the central government should clearly state whether statehood would be granted only under a BJP-led government in J&K.

"If statehood needs a BJP CM, I'll step aside. At least the people of Jammu and Kashmir will get back their statehood," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Omar Abdullah reiterated that he had no objection to the dissolution of the Legislative Assembly and the holding of fresh elections, provided it facilitates the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"I read a report in a newspaper saying that statehood will be restored, but fresh elections will have to be held. Let them do it—who's stopping them?" he remarked.

"This statehood isn't for MLAs or for any government. It belongs to the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

He accused certain elements of deliberately planting stories in the media to create fear among legislators.

Omar said his government remains fully committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir over its five-year term.

He added that expectations must align with democratic timelines, emphasizing that the mandate given to him was not for five weeks or five months, but for a full term.

Lambasts Mehbooba Mufti for demanding his resignation

Reacting to Mehbooba Mufti's remark that he should resign if he cannot perform, Omar said, "Why should I resign? Did anyone resign in 2016 when people were dying? At that time, we were being told about milk and toffees. No apology was ever made."

He stressed that his government has not betrayed its mandate. "Did you expect that the Assembly would pass a resolution for special status? You didn't. But we did it," he added.

Exposes opposition's double standards on reservation

On the sensitive issue of reservations, Omar clarified that the subcommittee's report has been referred to the Law Department to ensure legal soundness.

"We want to avoid any legal challenges in the future, which is why we're following due process," he said, adding, "The subcommittee submitted its report much faster than expected. Many thought it would take years."

He also emphasized that while the Parliament's share of reservation remains untouched, his government will act within its jurisdiction.

"We won't do anything that could be overturned in court. Our decisions will be legally sound and in the public interest," he said.

Targeting the opposition, Omar accused PDP leaders of hypocrisy.

"Where was Mehbooba Mufti when reservation quotas were being increased? Where was Sajjad Lone? They were more concerned with securing official accommodation and Z-plus security," he said.

He further alleged that PDP leaders deliberately remained silent on the reservation issue to protect their vote banks.

"In Rajouri-Poonch, they didn't allow their candidates to utter a word on this issue because they were eyeing both Pahari and Gujjar votes. Now, after losing the elections, they've suddenly found their voice," he remarked.

Omar concluded by saying that the cabinet will take a final decision on the reservation matter after the legal review is complete.

"We are committed to acting responsibly, lawfully, and in the best interest of the people," he emphasized.