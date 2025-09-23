Two days after Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather remarked that resignation was not a solution, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary alleged that "certain forces" wanted the National Conference (NC) government to step down within a year of its formation.

Speaking to media persons in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal, Choudhary said the Omar Abdullah-led government was grappling with "multiple challenges" due to its "limited powers."

In an apparent reference to recent statements by People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, he said, "Some people want us to resign. But we are not among those who run away. We will struggle and fight for the rights of the people. We will not show our backs."

Choudhary claimed that two governments were functioning in Jammu and Kashmir: "One government elected by the people, and another imposed on them."

He also accused the Leader of the Opposition of hypocrisy. "He was a minister during the BJP-PDP alliance and did nothing for the people. Now he keeps blaming the National Conference. This is hypocrisy," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister asserted that the NC government needed a free hand to deliver on its promises. "Give us a free hand, and then see where we will take Jammu and Kashmir. We are committed to our manifesto and will implement every promise we made," he added.

Choudhary also expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would honour commitments made to the people of J&K, including the restoration of full statehood. He appealed for a comprehensive financial package to address the devastation caused by recent floods and the frequent blockade of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway.

'Undeclared Alliance Between PDP and BJP'

Launching a scathing attack, Choudhary alleged that the PDP and BJP had long maintained an undeclared alliance that benefited them politically but harmed the people.

"BJP and PDP are like brothers. They fooled the people in the past, but now they cannot fool the public anymore. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have faced a decade of hardships, and they know who is responsible," he said.

'Resignation Not a Solution': Speaker

Earlier on Sunday, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ruled out resignation as a remedy for the problem of limited powers available to the elected government.

"Resignation is not a problem-solving tool. If resigning were the answer to people's troubles, we would have already asked everyone to resign and walked away from governance," he said.

Rather was responding to questions about the Omar Abdullah-led regime's inability to implement its election manifesto. He admitted there was a widespread perception that the Chief Minister lacked the authority expected of the office.

"According to business rules, clarity is needed on the division of powers between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor's administration. This is a significant issue, particularly with regard to reservation policies," he said.

When asked about rising public frustration despite the ruling party's two-thirds majority, the Speaker acknowledged disappointment but reiterated that resignation was not the solution.