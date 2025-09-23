Differences between the ruling National Conference and the opposition Congress are further widening following a recent statement by AICC general secretary and J&K in-charge, Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain.

Two days ago, Hussain launched a veiled attack on the National Conference, stating that elected representatives cannot abdicate their responsibilities by claiming that "nothing is in their hands."

In response, senior National Conference leader and former minister Ajay Sadhotra launched a blistering attack on the Congress.

"Instead of assessing the ground realities, Congress leaders are giving irresponsible statements," Ajay Sadhotra, additional general secretary of the National Conference, told International Business Times.

"At a time when people were staring at despair, Omar Abdullah remained at the helm, monitoring the ground situation, galvanizing the administration, and coordinating at all levels to ensure that essential supplies, medical aid, and relief measures reached the affected population without delay," Sadhotra said, reacting to what he termed the "uncalled-for and unrealistic" statement made by Dr. Hussain.

"The role of the Omar-led government is transparent, accountable, and above all, people-centric. Congress should not view matters through a myopic prism; they should look at the situation holistically," Sadhotra added.

He further underlined that constructive criticism is always welcome, but misrepresentation of facts cannot go unchallenged.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir know who stood with them in their darkest hours. The National Conference has never betrayed its trust and never will," he said. "Our larger goal must be the restoration of democracy, rights, and dignity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the fight that the National Conference is leading with conviction and courage."

Hussain criticizes Omar for skirting responsibility.

On the other hand, Hussain criticized Omar Abdullah for "skirting responsibility" as an elected Chief Minister.

Referring to recent statements made by some NC ministers, Hussain said that such an attitude from elected representatives disheartens the very people who voted them to power.

"When people elect us, we are responsible for addressing their concerns and must use every possible measure to ensure justice and service," he said.

The Congress leader was responding to Omar Abdullah's remarks that the restoration of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was "not in his hands."

"If we raise our hands and say nothing is in our control, people lose faith in us. We must put all our strength into working for them. Elected representatives can and must fight effectively for adequate compensation for those affected by floods and the closure of the national highway," Hussain asserted.

He also hit out at the Centre, terming the Rs 209 crore compensation announced for J&K as a "joke."

"The Centre should have announced at least Rs 2,000 crore, given the scale of damages suffered. Rs 209 crore is an insult to the people of J&K. The Congress will raise this issue, write to the Centre, and demand adequate relief," he said.

Hussain further emphasized the need for immediate damage assessment, preparation of a comprehensive report, and announcement of a suitable economic package. He also urged the Government to prioritize the smooth movement of fruit-laden trucks and ensure better road connectivity.

NC-Cong contested Assembly elections in alliance

The ruling National Conference and Congress had contested the October 2024 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in alliance. Despite contesting the elections in alliance, the Congress has decided to stay away from Omar Abdullah's government. The ruling National Conference has managed a majority on its own with the support of some Independent MLAs, so the ruling party is not solely dependent on the Congress for a majority in the Legislative Assembly.