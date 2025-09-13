Although schools in Jammu province reopened on September 8, the likelihood of resuming offline classes remains slim, as safety audits for over 70 percent of educational institutions are yet to be completed.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Jammu, Ajeet Sharma, told International Business Times that offline classes would commence only after the concerned department completes the safety audits of all school buildings across the Jammu region.

Referring to an order issued by higher authorities, the CEO said that the Public Works Department (PWD) has already initiated the process of conducting safety audits. "Offline classes will be started only after we receive the safety audit reports from the concerned department," the CEO said, adding, "Apart from the PWD, we are also conducting surveys of different school buildings."

He reiterated that the safety of every stakeholder—including students, staff, and parents—is a top priority and that no compromise will be tolerated in this regard.

The School Education Department had earlier announced that offline classes would resume from September 10, following the reopening of schools. However, due to prevailing infrastructural and safety concerns, the Director of School Education has placed the responsibility on individual school heads to decide whether or not to restart offline classes in their respective institutions.

According to an official order issued by the Directorate of School Education, titled Mandatory Safety Measures Prior to Reopening of Schools, no offline classes are permitted to commence in government or private schools until a valid structural safety certificate is issued by the competent authority.

"Heads of Institutions (HOIs) or School Management Committees are directed to get a comprehensive safety audit of school buildings and submit the detailed report to the concerned authority," the order states.

The directive further emphasizes that HOIs and School Management Committees must evaluate the overall preparedness of their schools after obtaining the safety certificate.

In cases where the school building is deemed structurally safe and a safety audit is not required, the order mandates that the HOI or management committee submit a formal undertaking certifying that the building is fit to conduct offline classes. This document must be submitted to the concerned Chief Education Officer (CEO) or Zone Education Officer (ZEO) before offline classes can resume.

However, sources within the School Education Department revealed that audits have not been completed for the majority of schools. "Safety audits for nearly 70 percent of government schools are still pending," an official informed. The responsibility of conducting the audits was assigned to the PWD, but due to a shortage of manpower, the task has not been completed within the stipulated timeline.

The delay in audits has left many schools hesitant to restart in-person teaching. Officials fear that rushing the process could compromise the safety of students and staff alike.

With schools now officially open but offline classes stalled in many areas, authorities are focusing on completing audits and ensuring that safety protocols are in place before allowing full-scale classroom teaching.

The situation remains fluid, and the final decision to resume offline classes rests with the school heads after confirming the structural integrity of their buildings.

CEO Conducts Tour of Flood-Affected Schools

Meanwhile, CEO Ajeet Sharma conducted a tour of flood-affected schools to assess the preparedness of institutions after their long closure due to heavy rains and flooding. Many schools across Jammu and Kashmir had reported damage during the recent spell of severe weather. As schools are scheduled to reopen this week, the visit aimed to ensure readiness for a safe resumption of classes and continuity in learning.

The Chief Education Officer interacted with Heads of Institutions and staff members, issuing on-the-spot directions to address safety, infrastructure, and academic concerns.