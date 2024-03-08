Amid the ongoing buzz around things not being well between Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan, the couple has quashed the rumours with one picture at a time. Nayanthara had set tongues wagging when a section on social media started alleging that the actress had unfollowed her husband on Instagram.

Nayan's cryptic post

The Jawan actress' two cryptic posts soon after that further strengthened the rumour mills. "Ummm...I'm lost!" she had written in one of the posts without giving a context or explanation behind it. In another post, the talented actress had written, "She's gonna forever say "I got this" even with tears in her eyes." The two posts followed by Nayanthara not following Sivan on social media broke many hearts who felt that trouble was brewing in the couple's marital paradise.

Nayanthara - Vignesh quash rumours

However, Nayanthara has now shared a lovey dovey family pic breaking the myth. Nayanthara and the family are headed off to Jeddah. "Travelling with my boys after soooo long," she wrote while sharing a happy, smiling picture with Vignesh and their two sons. Vignesh too shared a similar post on social media.

A report in Hindustan Times has said that the couple is going strong and the rumours of their divorce are baseless. It further says that the birth of their boys has even strengthened their bond and family ties. "Contrary to the reports, the couple is not going through a tough time. Instead, they are going strong, and enjoying as well as cherishing every moment spent with their kids — Uyir and Ulagam, who have brought them closer in so many ways," an HT report said.