Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have tied the knot in a grand event on Thursday, June 9. Their marriage is attended by the who's who of South Indian film industry and Bollywood.

The wedding is performed as per the Hindu customs at Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram. Vignesh Shivan tied the knot The wedding card doing rounds indicated that the dress code for the marriage is Ethnic Pastels.

Who All Attended Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Marriage?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan remains the prime attraction at the wedding. It is not surprising to see the King Khan flowing down to Tamil Nadu to grace the marriage as he is currently working with her in Jawan.

Atlee Kumar shared a picture of him with Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Dadlani which has now gone viral.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who worked with her in the films like Chandramukhi and Darbar, too was spotted at the wedding venue. He wore his trademark outfit - white kurta and pyjama.

Maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Boney Kapoor, Karti, AL Vijay, Divyadarshini, Sarath Kumar with his wife Radikaa, Archana Kalpathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Malayalam actor Dilip and many others were entering the venue.

Further, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Vijay, Ajith, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR and a host of big names are expected to grace the wedding and reception.

To make their wedding special, there are feeding poor kids at various places in Chennai.

The entire marriage proceedings have been sold to streaming giant Netflix. Hence, photos and videos inside the venue will not be available.

The couple will speak to the media on June 11.

Food Menu for Wedding

Going by the viral photo on their wedding menu, guests will be served with Kathal (jackfruit) briyani, Paneer Pattani curry, Aviyal, Mor Kozhambu, Micken chettinad curry, Chepakezhangu Puli Kozhambu, Poondu Milagu Rasam, Bread Halwa, Elaneer Payasam etc.

Check out full menu

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had earlier planned to tie the knot in Tirupati, but due to multiple reasons, they had to cancel it.