Nayanthara has remained tight-lipped about her relationship with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan all these years. Although they have not tried to play a hide-and-seek game about their affair with the media, the couple never opened up about their love story.

Nayan Promotes Netrikann, Speaks about Boyfriend

It looks like Nayanthara has finally broken her silence on her romance. What is more surprising is the actress, who has strictly stayed away from movie promotions for over eight years, is promoting her latest venture Netrikann and during an interview, she has spoken about Vignesh Shivan.

The actress will be appearing in a special interview taken by Divyadarshini, popularly known as DD. Vijay TV has released the teaser of the show in which the actress is seen speaking about her personal life.

In the special interview titled The Lady Superstar, Nayan apparently speaks about her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan and showcases her engagement ring. Thus confirming that the couple has indeed got engaged.

In the promo, DD asks Nayanthara what she likes the most in Vignesh Shivan and she responds, "I like everything in him." In the same clip, Nayan states that she would speak about his not-so-liked-aspect in him as well.

The interview will be aired on Vijay TV at 10.30 am on Sunday, 15 August.

It may be recalled that there were rumours of Nayan and Vignesh getting engaged after he had shared a picture of her with a ring.

Netrikann Release

Meanwhile, the actress' latest venture Netrikann, produced by Vignesh Shivan on Rowdy Pictures, is skipping the theatrical release and will hit the OTT platform. It will be out on 13 August.

Milind Rau of Aval fame has directed the film, which has Ajmal Ameer, Manikandan R Achari and Sharan Shakti in the cast. It is a screen adaptation of Korean film Blind. It revolves around a blind woman who gives testimony in a hit-and-run case and how she takes on the killer.