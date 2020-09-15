Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on their first vacation ever after the lockdown came into effect in March 2020. The Celebrity couple, who had gone to Kochi to celebrate Onam recently, is now holidaying in Goa.

The couple has not gone alone, but with their mothers. Well, they have now celebrated her mom's birthday in Goa.

Vignesh Shivan has shared two pictures from the celebration. "Happy birthday to my dearest ammmuuu Mrs. Kurian. [sic]"he captioned the photos. Vignesh Shivan's mother is also seen in one of the photos.

Ever since the lockdown came into effect, the couple has been staying in Chennai. A few weeks ago, they took their first air trip when they went to her hometown Kochi.

Now, the couple is off to Goa on a vacation with their family members since the lockdown has been lifted and tourism is open.

A day ago,Vignesh Shivan had shared a couple of pictures from their vacation. The director also posted a photo of his mother in the swimming pool. "The Smile on your mother's face is directly proportional to the happiness in your heart Nothing gives u more satisfaction & fulfilment than your parents' happiness the ideal Aim of life should be to keep your parents happy & content ! [sic]" he captioned the photo.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are in a relationship since 2015 after falling in love during the making of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Of late, there have been rumours of their wedding. However, the director had denied the speculations around their wedding.

"We have been married off in the internet for about 22 times now. Once in three months, they will marry us off. Our focus is still on work. Let's see when we get bored with love, we will marry then. When we do decide to get married, we will let you guys know," he is quoted as saying in an interview.