The fun around Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 is not over yet. The contestants, who took part in the recently-concluded show, are reuniting again for a special program called Bigg Boss Kondattam. The pictures and the video clippings of the episode have now gone viral.

For over a week now, Vijay TV has been promoting about the contestants reuniting for Bigg Boss Kondattam. Now, it has revealed the date and timings of its airing. Well, it will be telecast on Sunday, 7 February, at 1.30 pm.

All the contestants who participated in Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will be seen in the special episode. Going by the clips, the participants have left all the bitter incidents that occurred during their stay behind them as they put up smiley faces in front of the camera.

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil was started on 4 October after much delay due to Covid-19. Rekha, Velmurugan, Suresh, Samyuktha, Sanam Shetty, Rio Raj, Anitha Sampath, Shivani Narayanan, Jithan Ramesh, Somshekhar, Gabriella, Nisha, Ramya and Aajeedh had entered the show on the first day. Archana and Suchitra joined later.

Week after week, contestants were eliminated one after the other. There was lots of drama and Aari and Balaji used to hog a lot of limelight as they confronted each other at the drop of a hat. In the end, Ramya Pandian, Rio Raj, Aari Arjunan, Balaji and Somashekar entered the last stage of the popular Tamil reality show.

Aari emerged victorious and Balaji became the runner-up, while Rio ended up at the third place in the finale held on 17 January. The show was hosted by Kamal Haasan.

The pictures and the videos of Bigg Boss Kondattam have now garnered the viewers' attention.