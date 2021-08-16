Nayanthara has opened up about her personal life, success and more in a candid chat with Divyadarshini on Vijay TV. Notably, she spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan in the interview aired on Sunday, 15 August.

The Stand Out Quality of Vignesh Shivan

The actress revealed the qualities of Vignesh Shivan that she likes the most in him. The 36-year-old Aram actress claims that he encourages her to do work and does not like to prevent her success. "I have not talked about him (Vignesh Shivan) at many places. The men I have encountered usually think about how to stop a woman's success. I started working a lot after he came into my life. He makes me feel that I am really good at what I do," Behinwood quotes her as saying in the interview.

Nayan claims that Vignesh Shivan cares for his mother and sister as well. She adds, "Another thing is that he takes care of his mom and sister so well. Usually men don't care for their mothers and sisters as much as women do, but he's not like that. It's been six years and he calls them every day to make sure they have eaten,"

View on Marriage and Relationship

When asked about her view on marriage and live-in relationship, she said that people should not be judged based on individuals' choices. She claims, "Nobody should say that this is right or wrong. Do what is comfortable for you.

Nayanthara was earlier in a relationship with Simbu and then Prabhu Deva. In fact, she was on the verge of getting hitched to the Prabhu Deva and she had bid goodbye to acting. Unfortunately, they broke up and a few years later the actress fell in love with Vignesh Shivan.

The actress has rarely spoken about her personal life and her engagement with Vignesh Shivan occurred in a secret manner. However, Nayan assured that she would formally announce her marriage when they decide to tie the knot.

On the work front, Nayanthara's latest movie Netrikann was released a few days ago and met with fairly positive reviews. Her forthcoming movies are Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Atlee Kumar's Bollywood movies and a few other flicks.