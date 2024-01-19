Nayanthara recently apologized for the controversy surrounding the movie "Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food," which was released on December 1, 2023. Initially, the film had a theatrical release and later became available on Netflix. However, the OTT platform unexpectedly took down the movie, citing the licensor's request.

The controversy erupted due to a storyline featuring a Hindu Brahmin aspiring to be a chef, preparing meat, which offended religious sentiments and led to legal action against the filmmakers. Following the removal of the film from Netflix, Nayanthara took to Instagram to express her regrets. Asserting her strong belief in God and frequent visits to temples, Nayanthara clarified that she never intended to deliberately hurt religious sentiments. The actress highlighted her commitment to respecting diverse beliefs and apologized for any unintended impact.

Nayanthara expressed her apology on Instagram, featuring the phrases 'Jai Shri Ram' and the Hindu religious symbol 'Om' in the header."In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theatres, from the OTT platform. My team and I never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments and we understand that the gravity of this issue. Being someone who wholely believes in God and frequently visits temples accross the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we've touched, I extend my sincere and heartfelt apologies.The intention behind 'Annapoorni was to uplift and inspire, not to cause distress. Over the last two decades, my journey in the film industry has been guided with a singular intention - To spread positivity & foster learning from one another," she penned.

For the unversed, in one scene, Farhan convinces Annapoorani to eat meat, stating that even Lord Ram consumed it, claiming it's not a sin. Ramesh Solanki, founder of the Hindu IT cell, objected to this in a tweet and filed a police complaint. The FIR, initiated by Mumbai Police, targets Nayanthara, Jai, writer-director Nilesh Krishna, producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran, Punit Goenka, Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel, and Netflix India head Monika.

"Annapoorani," directed by Nilesh Krishnaaa, narrates the story of a woman striving to become a top chef, challenging familial expectations by consuming and cooking meat. The film premiered on Netflix on December 29 but was removed after two weeks.