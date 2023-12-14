Seems like Tinsel Town is going through a rough patch with back-to-back news of celebs parting ways. Last week, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana announced that they had parted ways due to different religious beliefs. The duo separately released a statement on social media and mentioned that it was a mutual decision to end the relationship.

After Asim-Himanshi, Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia called it quits?

And now it has been reported, that television actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are going through a rough patch in their relationship. As reported by Times Now Digital, everything is not well between the two and they have called it quits.

For the unversed, Pavitra and Eijaz met inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and fell in love with each other.

The reports suggest even though Eijaz and Pavitra are still staying together, things are not okay between the two. "Both are trying to stabilize the boat in choppy waters but haven't succeeded, at least till now," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Pavitra and Eijaz were last seen together at the ITA awards red carpet that was held on Sunday evening.

Eijaz Khan squashes separation rumours with a loved-up post

Amid rumours of separation. Eijaz Khan took to his Instagram stories and shared a reel from a fan page from their last social event together. The reel is primarily from the ITA Awards night wherein the clip shows Eijaz lovingly looking at Pavitra.

He shared the reel and wrote #Inspiration

However, Pavitra hasn't reacted to the breakup claims as of now. Eijaz hasn't said anything apart from sharing a cryptic post amid the ongoing news stating a rift in their relationship.

Eijaz and Pavitra's love story

In May this year, Eijaz opened up about his marriage plans with Pavitra when he exclusively told News18 Showsha, "It is on the card. Where is the time? Gathering the whole family from all over the world, taking time for them and us. I want it to be if not such a grand affair but I want it to be a celebration. She says what's the point we never gonna get time, let's just get it done. But I feel I want my family and close friends to be there. So we will find a medium. We will figure it out very soon."

In the same interview, Eijaz said, "What I realised everyone is gonna come with baggage. Everyone is gonna come with pros and cons. Whatever I have seen in my life nobody is perfect and nobody is like a jigsaw that's gonna fit into each other. A relationship in marriage is ongoing work in progress. Every day you have to work on it, every day you have to understand each other, every day you have to learn, every day you have to grow. Mera bahot straight forward hai mujhe yeh mil raha, mujhe yeh nai mil raha hai (For me it is very straight even if I am getting or not getting) I am okay with it."

Eijaz was last seen in Jawan starring SRK.