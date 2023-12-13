After the stupendous success of Jawan and Pathaan. SRK is gearing up for his film Dunki. The trailer of which was dropped last week. And the song O Mahi was unveiled on Tuesday.

SRK has been taking to social media and hosting AMA sessions with his fans, where he is answering questions related to his film.

Last week, a day after the release of the trailer the actor hosted an AMA session connected with his fans and answered a host of questions, he even addressed trolls and replied to a fan who asked whether the film can be watched with family.

During an AMA session, a fan asked King Khan if there were any sex scenes in the film in a Punjabi dialect.

Fan asks SRK if there's 'sax-sux' in 'Dunki'

The tweet read, "Sir #Dunki me sax sux to nahi hai na. Papa ke sath dekh sakte hai ? #AskSRK (sic)", 'Sir, there are no sex scenes (sax-sux) in 'Dunki', right? Can I watch it with my dad?'.

And SRK, being the wittiest ever, replied, "Sax Sux toh samjha nahi tickets pe Tax Tux zaroor hoga. Daddy se le lena. #DunkiTrailer (sic) (I don't know much about sax-sux (sex scenes) but there is tax-tux (tax) in tickets. Take it from your father).

Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon. https://t.co/FmKfCZxmyp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

This question comes after the recently released film Animal which stars Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor is high on action and violence. The film has explicit scenes which can't be viewed with family.

Although the film talks about a father-son relationship. The film can't be seen with one's father as per social media users.

The film has been receiving mixed responses from fans and critics.

The lead actress in the film Rashmika defended her role amid massive negative reviews.

SRK responded to several questions. He also reacted to a tweet that was quite negative.

One of the social media users called SRK's last two blockbuster films 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', "sh*t".

"Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two tatti movies of your became a blockbuster.. do you still have faith in ur PR and marketing team that #Dhunki will also bcm a hit and will be a another golden tatti from #Bollywood #AskSrk ," the user wrote.

SRK mentioned, "Normally I don't answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case, I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines...hope u recover soon."

Ahead of Dunki's release visited the Vaishno Devi shrine to seek blessings.

This is the actor's third visit this year.

Previously, Shah Rukh visited Vaishno Devi exactly one year ago on December 12 before the release of Pathaan. It was SRK's comeback to the big screen after four years. Later in August, he visited the shrine again before the release of Jawan.

A video shared by news agency PTI shows Shah Rukh, along with his entourage of bodyguards. His manager Pooja Dadlani was also seen with him. The actor was back in the city on Wednesday.

Take a look.

VIDEO | Bollywood actor @iamsrk visited Mata Vaishno Devi shrine earlier today. pic.twitter.com/HbjW0YczUC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2023

'Dunki' is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. As per the makers, it is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.