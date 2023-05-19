"Naya trend chalane ki koshish": Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha slammed over engagement photos

Days after her engagement, Parineeti Chopra continues to share beautiful pictures from the close knit ceremony. Raghav Chadha and Pari got engaged at Kapurthala house in Delhi on May 13. Many political big wigs attended the party along with the couple's closest family members. The Ishaqzaade actress shared pictures from the ardaas at the gurudwara.

While many are swooning over their pictures, many have slammed Parineeti for not covering her head properly. Many have even asked if the couple is Hindu or Sikh. Some have also expressed displeasure over the couple sitting on a chair in front of the jathedaar. Take a look.

What has irked netizens

"Raghav Chaddha Sikh hai Kya? Ab kuch log bakwaas krne aaynge ki Kya problem hai ye wo problem kuch ni hai bas aise knowledge ke liye Puch rhi hu Sikh hai ya hindu," one user asked. "How can they sit on chairs in front of guru granth sahib !? Naya trend chlane ki koshish," another user asked. "She could have covered her head properly in the presence of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji," one social media user commented.

"Ye shadi thi ya mangni thi religious tha ya rasm thi sikh ceremony thi ya Hindu ajab confusion h (was this wedding or engagement or religious or cultural, sikh ceremony or hindu ceremony, such confusion)," another social media user wrote. " Parineeti and Raghav are reportedly getting married in a grand ceremony in October, this year.